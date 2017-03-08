PARIS, March 8 The Paris prosecutor has
requested that Stephane Richard, the chief executive of French
telecoms group Orange, should face trial for fraud
alongside French businessman Bernard Tapie and four others, a
judicial source said.
The Tapie affair surrounds payments the entrepreneur
received in 2008 from the French government while Richard was
chief of staff to Christine Lagarde, then France's finance
minister.
Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),
escaped punishment and kept her job despite being convicted of
negligence in the same affair.
The prosecutor's request was made to an investigating
magistrate who will then decide whether to go ahead with a trial
for fraud and misuse pf public funds.
Tapie declined to comment. Officials representing Richard
could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)