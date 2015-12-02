PARIS Dec 2 France's competition watchdog could
fine telecommunications company Orange more than 500
million euros ($528 million) for abusing a dominant position in
the business segment, Le Figaro reported on its website on
Wednesday.
The newspaper said without citing its sources the authority
could make a decision before Dec. 25.
"The case goes back to April 2008 when (competitor) SFR made
complaints about discount practices ... from Orange in France on
the market for mobile and fixed-line business communications
since 2003," Le Figaro said.
Spokeswomen for Orange and the competition authority had no
comment.
$1 = 0.9461 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas)