BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
PARIS, June 9 French telecoms group Orange has ended talks with Vivendi's Canal+ over the pay-television operator taking a stake in online video-sharing website Dailymotion, newspaper Les Echos said on Monday.
The two sides did not agree on a strategy for Dailymotion, namely whether it should push more into paid content instead of the mostly free video that dominates the site (www.dailymotion.com) today.
The newspaper said that parallel talks with Microsoft could also fall through because the U.S. firm was only willing to invest in Dailymotion alongside another partner.
Orange has been searching for a partner for Dailymotion to help the website expand outside France and help it compete with much larger rivals such as Google's YouTube and IAC/InteractiveCorp's Vimeo.
Orange did not reply to a request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,2