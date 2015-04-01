PARIS, April 1 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron has urged Orange to consider possible European
buyers of its Dailymotion video-sharing website, without ruling
out other international options, two people close to the matter
said.
The government's intervention harks back to 2013 when an
earlier plan to sell Dailymotion to Yahoo Inc for
around 300 million euros ($323 million) was scuppered by former
industry minister Arnaud Montebourg, who opposed the start-up
falling into U.S. hands.
Microsoft Corp was said to be interested in early
2014, but nothing came of this.
The telecom operator has been seeking a partner, preferably
abroad, to help Dailymotion expand internationally to try to
compete with larger rival YouTube, owned by Google Inc
. In February Orange acknowledged being in talks with
Asia's PCCW, but dismissed press reports that the
talks were exclusive.
"There cannot be exclusive negotiations, all options must be
looked at, taking into account the stakes in terms of European
digital sovereignty," a source close to Macron said, confirming
a report in Le Monde newspaper.
"That doesn't mean they can't pick the Chinese option, it
means the operator must look at all the options."
An Orange spokesman said all options remained open. The
French state is the biggest shareholder in Orange with about 25
percent.
Dailymotion counts 128 million unique visitors per month
compared with 1 billion for Google's YouTube, and achieves less
than 100 million euros in sales.
($1 = 0.9290 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Additional reporting by
Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by David Holmes)