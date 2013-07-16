LONDON, July 16 France's Orange is considering a sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros ($1.17 billion) as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

Orange is currently in talks with several banks and is expected to appoint a financial adviser to help on the sale in the coming days, said the people who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

A spokesman for Orange declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)