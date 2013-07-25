PARIS, July 25 Orange said on Thursday that a planned initial public offering of EE, Britain's largest mobile operator, would not take place before next year to allow the operator more time to show financial improvements.

"We have mandated banks with the aim of doing an IPO of 30 pct of EE, but neither owner Deutsche Telekom or ourselves are in a rush," said Chief Financial Officer Gervais Pellissier at second-quarter results.

"We prefer to give the team at EE time to present the whole year of 2013 results to the markets so the IPO, if we do it, will be in 2014 and not before."

EE, owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom, said on Wednesday that it had grown first-half earnings by 9 percent and posted its highest ever margins as demand for mobile contracts, including those running on its superfast fourth generation network, jumped ahead.

Pellissier also said that in France, customers signing up to Orange's recently launched plans with superfast mobile broadband, or 4G, tended to spend 10 percent more per month than traditional 3G customers. That is a similar pattern to that seen at EE on its 4G plans.