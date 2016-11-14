CAIRO Nov 14 Orange Egypt has
completed payment for its fourth-generation mobile services
licence and submitted the outstanding $242 million it owed the
Egyptian government, a company official told Reuters on Monday.
The subsidiary of French telecoms group Orange,
signed the deal last month, agreeing to pay $484 million to
operate 4G services in the country of 90 million after the
government agreed to offer it additional frequencies.
The mobile operator said last week that it had agreed on a
500 million euro ($553 million) loan from its parent company to
cover the cost of the licence.
Egypt sold four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited plan
to reform the telecoms sector and raise money for stretched
government finances.
Orange was the first mobile phone operator in Egypt to sign
the licence deal and was followed by Vodafone and
Etisalat. All three had initially turned down the licences
before reaching agreements to purchase additional spectrum.
