PARIS, June 2 Andre Coisne, who has a track
record of launching online banks in France, is to become chief
executive of Orange Bank, the telecoms group said on Wednesday.
Orange and France's Groupama Banque plan early
next year to launch the online bank, which will provide standard
banking services, as well as savings, loans and insurance via a
mobile app.
"He should join Orange soon," an Orange spokesman said,
confirming an earlier report in Challenges magazine. "His
candidacy to become chief executive of Orange bank will be
proposed during the meeting of the board of directors."
Orange said last year it planned to launch a bank in France,
where the online banking market is dominated by Credit Mutuel's
Fortuneo, Societe Generale's Boursorama and ING direct
.
Coisne is currently head of Credit Agricole's
BforBank online bank, which he built from scratch in 2009,
having also earlier launched ING direct in France, according to
his LinkedIn page. Credit Agricole declined to comment.
Coinse would replace Bernard Pouy, who is currently the head
of Groupama Banque.
Groupama was not immediately available to comment.
