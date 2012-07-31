By Georgina Prodhan
| VIENNA, July 31
VIENNA, July 31 The European Union is testing a
proposal from Hutchison aimed at alleviating
competition concerns about its planned takeover of Orange
Austria, indicating broad support for the proposal,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
The EU has moved to a phase-two, in-depth probe of the
proposed 1.3 billion-euro ($1.6 billion) merger, which would
combine the two smallest players in Austria's mobile market and
reduce the number of network operators to three from four.
Hutchison 3G wants to buy Orange Austria to create a company
with 22 percent market share in the country of 8 million, which
would be better able to challenge market leader Telekom Austria
and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.
To allay the Commission's concerns, Hutchison 3G has
proposed to help new players to enter the market as so-called
mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) which could rent space
on Hutchison's network to resell to their own customers.
In an indication of support for the proposal, the Commission
has already moved to a market test, asking mobile operators
around Europe questions about MVNOs, including what market
conditions are necessary for an MVNO to compete effectively.
According to a questionnaire seen by Reuters, the Commission
has asked operators what effect the proposed merger would have
on potential MVNO profit margins, and the extent to which MVNOs
can create competition for network operators.
The Commission may spend about three weeks deciding whether
the remedy is acceptable. It then has until Nov. 27 to publish
its final decision on the takeover, although Hutchison is hoping
for a much faster decision.
Hutchison's managing director said on Sunday there could be
a decision in about three weeks.
Hutchison has already signed a deal with a potential MVNO,
reported to be Liberty Global's UPC, a cable provider
in the region, and a source familiar with the situation has said
the Commission wants time to examine this deal.
MVNOs typically offer no-frills services catering for
customers on a tight budget or with particular interests, such
as migrants wanting to call home.
Austria now has two well-known budget brands: Yesss!, which
is owned by Orange but which it plans to sell to Telekom Austria
as part of the Hutchison-Orange merger, and bob, which is
Telekom Austria's budget brand.