PARIS, June 11 France Telecom's Orange plans to take total control over French video sharing platform Dailymotion by exercising buy options, French daily Les Echos reports on Monday.

In early 2011 Orange bought 49 percent of Dailymotion for around 62 million euros ($77.30 million), with options to buy the rest later on.

Orange could wait until January 2013 to exercise the options in a deal that could be worth up to 72 million euros, the paper said, without citing its sources.

France Telecom could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)