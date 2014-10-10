PARIS Oct 10 French telecom operator Orange
is studying whether to float its African and Middle
Eastern units as a way to raise money to cut debt and reinvest
in Europe, the company said on Friday.
The news was first reported on Thursday by financial
newspaper Agefi.
Orange, which has 91.8 million customers in about two dozen
African and Middle Eastern countries, said in a statement the
fast-growing regions remained a "key part" of its strategy.
"No decision has been taken regarding the exact details of
any such project and no calendar has been defined," it said.
Revenues in Africa and the Middle East climbed 7.4 percent
to 2.1 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in the first half of this
year, compared with a decline of 4.6 percent to 9.6 billion
euros in France.
Sales also fell in Poland and Spain, Orange's second and
third-largest markets in Europe.
In addition to a source of growth, Orange has used Africa as
a launch pad for a successful mobile money service, which allows
people without bank accounts or credit cards make payments or
transfers with their phones. It has some 10.8 million users.
Orange in mid-September agreed to buy Spanish broadband
company Jazztel for around 3.4 billion euros to
complement its mobile business in the country. The all-cash deal
is to be financed through borrowing and a capital increase, and
the company maintained a target for net debt of no more than 2
times operating profit by year end.
Orange shares were down 0.5 percent to 10.84 euros at 12:17
GMT. The shares of Europe's fifth-largest telecom operator by
market capitalisation have risen 21 percent this year through
Thursday's close, compared to a 3.3 percent decline for the
European stock market index.
(1 US dollar = 0.7916 euro)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)