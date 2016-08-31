PARIS Aug 31 French telecoms operator Orange
is in negotiations with Mobile Telecommunication
Company of Iran, the country's largest mobile operator,
"regarding a number of areas of potential cooperation and
business topics," a spokesman said.
"We anticipate that these discussions will be concluded
within a few months," the spokesman said in a statement sent to
Reuters.
"Like many other international operators, Orange has been
considering opportunities in the Iranian market subsequent to
the implementation of the JCPOA," the spokesman added, referring
to a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.
"We are conducting feasibility studies to understand and
assess what is possible in this complex environment,
particularly with regards to certain economic sanctions that
continue to apply to Iran," the statement said.
(Reporting by Juliette Rouillon and Ingrid Melander; Editing by
James Dalgleish)