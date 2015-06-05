BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
PARIS, June 5 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius sought to calm a row with Israel on Friday, saying France opposed any boycott of the Jewish state but stressing telecom firm Orange, which plans to end its licence deal there, was free to define its own policy.
"While it is up to the president of the Orange group to define the commercial strategy of its company, France is firmly opposed to any boycott of Israel," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: