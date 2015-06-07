JERUSALEM, June 7 Orange's CEO
Stephane Richard should come to Israel to explain his "hostile"
remarks about ending the telecom company's licensing deal in the
country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying
on Sunday.
Israel protested to France after Richard said last week the
25 percent state-owned group planned to terminate an arrangement
with Israel's Partner Communications, and that he
would do so "tomorrow morning" if the contracts allowed.
The remarks, made during a visit to Cairo, raised hackles in
Israel, which fears diplomatic and economic isolation over its
stalled peacemaking with the Palestinians and settlements on
occupied land that most world powers deem illegal.
Seeking to mend ties, Richard denied supporting a boycott of
Israel, saying he had been misunderstood. He spoke warmly of
Israel in an interview to its biggest-selling newspaper. On
Saturday, Orange said it had no plan to quit the country.
Unmoved, Netanyahu instructed the Israeli ambassador in
Paris not to accept a request by Richard to meet, diplomatic
sources said. "If he wants to explain, he can come to Israel to
do so," one source quoted Netanyahu as saying.
Orange could not be reached for comment.
In a speech later on Sunday to a conference hosted by the
Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu described Richard's actions as part of
"an orchestrated global campaign to delegitimise Israel".
"His subsequent words of admiration for Israel clearly don't
square with the unequivocally hostile remarks he made in Cairo,"
Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu's office said he also spoke to French President
Francois Hollande. It said Hollande reaffirmed France's
"strenuous opposition to boycotts of Israel and voiced desire to
preserve economic relations between the countries".
France issued a warning to French investors a year ago that
investments in Israeli settlement areas carried legal risks.
French human rights groups have asked the government to
encourage Orange to pull out of its relationship with its
partner.
Some pro-Palestinian champions of an Israel boycott argue
that the Jewish state, and not just its occupation policies, is
illegitimate. Israel and its backers call that anti-Semitism.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)