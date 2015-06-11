JERUSALEM, June 11 Orange chief
executive Stephane Richard, whose remarks about ending a
licensing deal have caused anger in Israel, will meet Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during a visit to the
country, a company spokeswoman said.
"Richard declared that he is happy to have a chance to
clarify Orange Group commitment to Israel," spokeswoman Nilly
Richman said in a statement, adding that the CEO also planned to
meet Israel's former head of state Shimon Peres.
After arriving in Israel on Thursday, he visited Tel
Aviv-based Orange Fab, an accelerator programme for Israeli
high-tech start-ups that was purchased by Orange.
Israel protested to France after Richard said last week that
he would terminate a licensing arrangement with Israel's Partner
Communications "tomorrow morning" if the contracts
allowed. Orange is 25 percent owned by the French government.
Partner operates under the Orange brand name
through a licensing deal that is believed to expire in 10 years
but has no other connection to the French company.
Richard's remarks angered Israel, which fears diplomatic and
economic isolation over the deadlock in peacemaking with the
Palestinians and its settlements in occupied territory, which
most world powers deem illegal.
Richard later denied supporting a boycott of Israel, saying
he had been misunderstood, and spoke warmly of Israel in an
interview with its biggest-selling newspaper.
On Saturday, Orange said it had no plans to quit the
country. It has also said the comments reflected a broader
strategy of not licensing its brand where it was not directly in
control of the business.
Diplomatic sources have said Netanyahu instructed the
Israeli ambassador in Paris not to accept a request by Richard
to meet there. "If he wants to explain, he can come to Israel to
do so," one source quoted Netanyahu as saying.
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has confirmed
local media reports that Richard had written a letter of apology
for his comments.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Steven Scheer and Catherine
Evans)