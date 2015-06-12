By Dan Williams
| JERUSALEM, June 12
JERUSALEM, June 12 The chief executive of French
telecoms group Orange told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on
Friday he profoundly regretted remarks he made last week which
he said were misinterpreted to make it sound as if he supported
a boycott of Israel.
On a special visit to try to mend fences after the comments
at a conference in Cairo, CEO Stephane Richard met Netanyahu for
talks at his private office, with the press kept away.
Afterwards, Richard issued a statement saying the comments
attributed to him were taken out of context, adding that Orange
was fully committed to business in Israel and had no
interest in engaging in politics.
"I have been profoundly and personally distressed to observe
the results of the misunderstanding and the distortion of my
recent statements," said the 53-year-old executive, who has been
pilloried in Israel. "I deeply regret the impact resulting from
the context and interpretation of those statements."
In Cairo, Richard was quoted as saying he would terminate a
licensing agreement that Orange has with Israel's Partner
Communications "tomorrow morning" if the contracts
allowed. Partner pays a fee to use Orange's brand in Israel.
The remark was interpreted as Richard supporting an economic
boycott of Israel, along the lines of that advocated by the BDS
movement - Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions - a pro-Palestinian
campaign aimed at pressuring Israel to withdraw from occupied
Arab territories by hurting it economically
Israel protested Richard's remarks at the highest level,
including to the French government, which owns 25 percent of
Orange. Netanyahu has called the remarks part of an anti-semitic
campaign to delegitimize Israel.
Richard said he had been speaking of ending a licensing deal
in Israel on purely business grounds. Orange has spoken in the
past of wanting to take back full control of its brand.
"We are proud to have all of those stakeholders in Israel
and we will continue to develop further our activities here with
them," he said, speaking of investments that Orange has made in
Israeli start-ups.
Partner operates under the Orange brand name through a
licensing deal that is believed to expire in 10 years but has no
other connection to Orange.
Netanyahu accuses the Palestinians of encouraging diplomatic
pressure on Israel rather than negotiating with it directly, and
says that foreign censure of the country unfairly overlooks its
democratic credentials that are rare in the region.
