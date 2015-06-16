PARIS, June 16 French police are investigating
death threats made against Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard following a public row with Israel, a judicial
source said on Tuesday.
Richard's personal details were put online and he then
received about 100 phone calls, with some containing death
threats, the judicial source said. Paris police had opened an
investigation after Richard filed a complaint.
Orange did not immediately return a request for comment.
Israel protested to France after Richard said earlier this
month that he would terminate a licensing arrangement with
Israel's Partner Communications "tomorrow morning" if
the contracts allowed. Orange is 25 percent owned by the French
government.
Partner operates under the Orange brand name through a
licensing deal that is believed to expire in 10 years but has no
other connection to the French company.
Richard visited Israel last week and told Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu he profoundly regretted remarks which he said
were misinterpreted to make it sound as if he supported a
boycott of Israel.
Richard said he had been speaking of ending the licensing
deal in Israel on purely business grounds. Orange has spoken in
the past of wanting to take back full control of its brand.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Michel Rose; editing by
Andrew Callus and Keith Weir)