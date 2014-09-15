* Bid for 100 pct of Jazztel at 13 euros/share
* Orange sees cost savings of 1.3 bln euros from tie-up
* Deal financed by hybrid bond, capital increase
(Adds confirmation, details)
By Leila Abboud and Julien Toyer
PARIS/MADRID, Sept 15 France's Orange SA
said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed
line telecommunications operator Jazztel Plc in an
effort to bolster its mobile operation the country and better
compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone.
The French group made an offer for 100 percent of Jazztel
shares at 13 euros per share in cash, which Orange estimated was
a 34 percent premium to Jazztel's average closing price in the
last 30 days.
The agreement, which values Jazztel at 3.4 billion euros, is
subject to regulatory approval as well as to winning the backing
of at least 50.01 percent of shareholders on top of the 14.5
percent of the shares that Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals, the
company's main stakeholder, has already agreed to sell.
"We are doing this deal to accelerate our growth in Spain,
particularly in fixed-mobile convergent offers," said Orange
Chief Executive Stephane Richard.
"The new company will be the incontestable number two in
fixed services and third in mobile behind Vodafone, but we think
we'll be able to take second-place pretty quickly."
Consolidation in the Spanish telecoms sector has been
brewing for months, driven by tough competition and falling
prices amid a deep recession.
When Vodafone Group Plc, the second biggest mobile
network operator in Spain, agreed to buy cable operator Ono in
March for 7.2 billion euros, third largest mobile operator
Orange found itself isolated without a fixed-line network.
Market leader Telefonica SA has increasingly pushed
discounted bundles of fixed and mobile services to keep
customers loyal.
Orange expects to save 1.3 billion euros by merging with
Jazztel, mostly through network efficiencies.
The offer is also subject to Jazztel not pushing ahead with
the potential acquisition of TeliaSonera AB's Yoigo.
Last week, Jazztel, which uses the Orange network to provide
its current mobile service, confirmed it was in talks about
buying Yoigo, but discussions were preliminary and would not
necessarily lead to an offer being made.
The French group said the deal would be financed through a
combination of hybrid bonds and a capital increase of up to 2
billion euros. Orange pledges to stick to a target for net debt
of no more than 2 times operating profit by the end of the year.
Moody's and Fitch credit rating agencies put Orange on
negative outlook in January over concerns about falling
profitability in its home market of France.
Jazztel shares rose 12 percent before being suspended by
Spain's market regulator earlier on Monday, giving the group a
market value of 3.09 billion euros ($4 billion) at the close.
Orange shares fell 2 percent to close at 11.46 euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7727 euros)
(Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan, Greg Mahlich
and Andre Grenon)