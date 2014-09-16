* Bid for 100 pct of Jazztel at 13 euros/share
* Orange sees cost savings of 1.3 bln euros from tie-up
* Deal financed by hybrid bond, capital increase
* Close expected by mid-2015
By Leila Abboud and Julien Toyer
PARIS/MADRID, Sept 16 Orange has
offered buy Spanish telecoms operator Jazztel for
around 3.4 billion euros (4.40 billion US dollar), a deal that
could help the French company jump ahead of rival Vodafone
in the country's mobile market.
Orange's offer for Jazztel is at 13 euros per share in cash,
valuing it at 3.4 billion euros. The French company will pay for
the acquisition with hybrid bonds and a capital increase of up
to 2 billion euros.
Jazztel Chairman Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals has agreed to
sell his 14.5 percent stake.
"We are doing this deal to accelerate our growth in Spain,
particularly in fixed-mobile convergent offers," Orange Chief
Executive Stephane Richard said.
"The new company will be the incontestable number two in
fixed services and third in mobile behind Vodafone, but we think
we'll be able to take second place pretty quickly."
Consolidation in the Spanish telecoms business has been
brewing for months, driven by tough competition and falling
prices during the country's recession.
When number two mobile operator Vodafone Group
agreed to buy cable operator Ono in March for 7.2 billion euros,
Orange found itself isolated in its second-biggest market
without a fixed-line network. And leader
Telefonica has increasingly pushed discounted bundles
of fixed and mobile services to keep customers loyal.
Orange hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
examine its options in Spain, sources earlier told Reuters, and
the bank went on to advise on the Jazztel deal.
Jazztel would give Orange about 1.5 million broadband
subscribers and help it match competitors' fixed, TV and
wireless packages. It plans to keep both brands.
Orange said the deal would add to earnings per share and
operating free cash flow by 2017, and would help it save 1.3
billion euros mostly through network efficiencies. Jazztel now
rents capacity on Orange's network to provide mobile services.
Orange said its offer values Jazztel at 8.6 times 2015
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation
(EBITDA) after cost savings, or a 34 percent premium to
Jazztel's average share price in the past month.
Investment bank Raymond James said Orange was paying 12
times 2015 core profit (EBITDA) before synergies, higher than
sector take-out multiples (price tags) of 8-9 times.
"While we believe Orange has achieved the unlikely feat of
making Vodafone's bid for Ono look relatively inexpensive ... we
regard the deal as constructive for the Spanish market,"
Citigroup analyst Simon Weeden wrote in a note.
Vodafone paid about 10.5 times EBITDA for Ono.
Jazztel shares rose 6 percent to 12.75 euros. Orange fell
around 2 percent, partly in response to the share issue plan.
Orange had considered a bid for Jazztel earlier this year
but walked away over disagreements on price and because main
shareholder Pujals wanted cash, a person familiar with the
matter said. Orange initially proposed a merger of its Spanish
business into Jazztel and then a share issue there instead of at
Orange, the person said, but Pujals rejected the idea.
Orange's board voted 13 to 2 in favour of latest deal and
workers' representatives voted against because of what they
considered as a high price and potential job losses of around
400, the person familiar with the matter said.
YOIGO OFF TABLE
The offer also means Jazztel and Orange will not push ahead
for now with the potential acquisition of TeliaSonera AB's
Yoigo, Spain's smallest mobile player.
Both had said previously they were studying bids for Yoigo,
which parent Teliasonera wants to sell because it considers the
business "subscale."
"Today we don't need to acquire Yoigo and we will focus on
the combination of Orange and Jazztel," Richard said on a call
with analysts. "But we support consolidation in general and if
we can play a role later on, then we will consider it."
By paying for Jazztel in part through a capital increase,
Orange will be able to stick to a target for net debt of no more
than 2 times operating profit by year end.
"We don't want to take any risk (with credit rating
agencies) or put pressure on our capacity to deliver on fibre
broadband investments at home," Orange finance chief Ramon
Hernandez said.
Richard said Orange would try to keep the capital increase
as small as possible to minimise shareholder dilution.
If it carried out the maximum 2 billion euro rights issue,
it would represent a 6.7 percent dilution for shareholders,
according to investment bank Raymond James.
Orange expects the deal to close in the first half of 2015.
Richard said competition regulators would undertake a shorter
"phase one" review, used for deals with less market impact. The
deal also needs shareholder backing of at least 50.01 percent.
Spain's Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria told RNE radio:
"The consolidation process leads to fewer operators, which will
have more muscle to invest in ... networks and will improve
offers to consumers."
(1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro)
