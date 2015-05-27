MADRID May 27 French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday it saw no need to buy further assets in Spain following a takeover of Spanish rival Jazztel which was approved by the Spanish regulator on Tuesday.

Orange said it expected to merge its Spanish business with Jazztel if the takeover went ahead and it would likely take Jazztel private if it got big demand for its offer. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Julien Toyer and Jason Neely)