BRIEF-Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
* Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
PARIS, Sept 15 France's Orange said on Monday that it would make an offer for 100 pct of Spanish fixed-line operator Jazztel, valuing the company at 3.4 billion euros ($4.39 billion), in a bid to widen its footprint in Spain.
Orange will offer Jazztel shareholders 13 euros per share in cash, which Orange estimates is a 34 percent premium to Jazztel's average closing price in the last 30 days.
Orange said in a statement that it expects to generate 1.3 billion euros in cost savings by merging with Jazztel, mostly through network efficiencies.
Orange said the deal would be financed through a combination of hybrid bonds and a capital increase of up to 2 billion euros. (Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
* National commerce corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings