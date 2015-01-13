(recasts with quote, adds date of strategy update March 17)
PARIS Jan 13 French telecoms group Orange hopes
to close a deal to sell its stake in UK mobile operator EE soon
and will look the potential for further consolidation in the
French telecoms market once the deal is done, its boss said on
Tuesday.
"There's a natural pressure towards consolidation in the
sector," Chairman and Chief Executive Stephane Richard said at a
New Year news conference.
There are four telecoms operators in France, locked in a
price war that has raised fears of damage to investment and
jobs. A takeover battle in the first half of last year failed to
reduce the numbers when SFR was bought by Numericable
- a new entrant to the telecoms service sector.
Talks aimed at folding one of them, Bouygues Telecom
, into Orange or rival Iliad, later foundered
over price.
Nevertheless the subject of sector consolidation returns
regularly in industry discussions.
British telecoms group BT announced on Dec. 15 it
had entered exclusive talks with Orange and EE's co-owner
Deutsche Telekom to buy EE for 12.5 billion pounds
($18.9 billion) in a deal that would give the former UK state
telecoms firm the top position in British mobile as well as
fixed line broadband services. BT has said it hopes to close the
deal by the end of 2015 or early 2016.
Richard also said he hoped to close the purchase of
broadband specialist Jazztel in the spring.
Orange's 3.4 billion euro ($4.02 billion) Jazztel deal faces
an expanded investigation by EU antitrust regulators.
Orange plans to present its strategy plan for the years up
to 2020 on March 17. Richard said it would draw heavily on
client experiences with digital technology.
($1 = 0.8458 euros)
($1 = 0.6612 pounds)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Leigh Thomas)