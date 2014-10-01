PARIS Oct 1 France's biggest telecom operator
Orange has reached an agreement with Netflix
to offer the video streaming service on its set-top boxes from
November, its chief executive Stephane Richard told Le Monde
newspaper on Wednesday.
Smaller rival Bouygues Telecom was the first
operator in the country to announce last month that it would
market the service, also in November.
"Negotiations were tough but have come to a close," Orange's
Richard was quoted as saying on Le Monde's website, without
giving further details of the deal.
California-based Netflix launched its service in France,
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg last
month.
A distribution agreement with Orange, which has over 10
million broadband subscribers, could substantially boost
Netflix's rollout in France, where many households watch
television via their telecom operator's set-top box.
($1 = 0.7927 euro)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Natalie Huet)