WARSAW Oct 22 Orange Polska, Poland's largest telecoms operator, reported a steeper than expected 41 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as revenue fell and margins shrank due to increasing competition.

The company, a unit of French telecoms group Orange , reported a bottom line of 140 million zlotys ($42 million) on sales of 3.05 billion zlotys that were 4 percent lower than the same period last year.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 172 million and sales of 3.064 billion.

The company's sales have been falling for several years due to increasing competition as regulators work to free the market. However, its third-quarter revenue fell at the slowest pace so far this year. It had said it expected the decline to slow in the second half.

The company cut jobs and refinanced 700 million euros ($886 million) of debt earlier this year, but it is battling for market share with Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile Polska and Polkomtel, owned by Poland's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat.

Orange Polska said in April the saturated Polish telecoms market is likely to shrink by "low single digits" in annual term in the second half of the year.

Its third-quarter core profit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin fell by 1.6 percent points year-on-year to 35.1 percent.

It repeated its full-year organic cash flow forecast of 1.1 billion zlotys. It was 851 million zlotys in the first nine months of the year.

Orange Polska expects capital expenditure could reach 1.8 billion zlotys this year. The figure could be higher in 2015 due to an auction of frequencies for fast mobile broadband, which has just been launched by the Polish regulator. (1 US dollar = 3.3429 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7901 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Susan Thomas)