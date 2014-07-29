PARIS, July 29 Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard said on Tuesday that he does not expect talks
on French mobile consolidation that were abandoned in early July
to restart soon.
A price war sparked by low-cost player Iliad's
arrival to the mobile market in January 2012, has resulted in
open talk of consolidation in recent months, with third-place
Bouygues seen as a takeover target.
Orange called off talks towards a possible bid for Bouygues
in early July, saying the conditions were not met. The
deal would have required Orange to divest significant parts of
Bouygues' customer base and network to Iliad, so as to allay
antitrust concerns.
"I do not expect deal talks to restart quickly," Richard
said on an analyst conference call after publishing
second-quarter results.
"Maybe we'll see it sometime next year but I don't see this
happening this autumn."
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud;
Editing by James Regan)