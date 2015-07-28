PARIS, July 28 France's largest telecom operator Orange inched closer to a long-awaited recovery in the second quarter as customers shifted to high-speed mobile and broadband services, allowing it to confirm its annual profit, debt and dividend targets.

Quarterly sales stood at 9.89 billion euros, down 0.2 percent on a comparable basis but up 0.4 percent when the impact of regulatory changes is stripped out, marking the first increase since 2011.

Restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.4 percent to 3.29 billion euros, while the margin held stable at 33.3 percent.

The figures show that Orange is putting a brutal price war that begin in 2012 when low-cost operator Iliad entered the mobile market in France behind it and benefitting from ongoing major investments in faster networks.

Orange is also in discussions to expand its activities in West Africa by buying operations in four countries from Indian telecom group Bharti. Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said on Tuesday that due diligence was underway and the group would know by autumn whether the deal would be completed. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Leigh Thomas)