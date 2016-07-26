(Adds missing word "to" in penultimate paragraph)
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, July 26 Orange shares fell on
Tuesday after second-quarter results from France's leading
telecoms operator highlighted pressure on profitability stemming
from a price war in the company's home mobile market.
Shares were down 3.8 percent by 1005 GMT, making them the
biggest decliners in the CAC 40 index of leading French stocks.
Shares of rivals SFR Group and Bouygues Telecom's
parent company fell 2.5 and 2.4 percent respectively,
following the publication of Orange's results.
Orange said revenue in France fell by 1.7 percent to 4.69
billion euros ($5.2 billion) in the quarter, even as it added
customers for both fixed and mobile services. Group revenue was
stable at 10.07 billion euros.
"The fall of Orange's stock stems from the deterioration of
the situation in France, because of the aggressive promotions of
its competitors," a Paris-based analyst told Reuters.
The telecoms operator's results shows the difficulty it
faces in strengthening margins in its core market, about four
years after the arrival of Iliad's low-cost Free Mobile
services.
The group's attempted merger with Bouygues Telecom could
have alleviated the pressure on prices by cutting the number of
operators from four to three, but the failure of that plan has
postponed this prospect.
"Since the end of the consolidation (talks), some wondered
whether prices would go in one way or another," Chief Financial
Officer Ramon Fernandez said on a conference call, referring to
the French mobile market. "Well, we witnessed the very
aggressive commercial approach of our competitors in the second
quarter."
The fall in Orange shares accelerated after comments by
Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine
about Telecom Italia, in which the media group holds a
24.7 percent stake.
De Puyfontaine said he had an open mind regarding the
possibility of a merger between Telecom Italia and Italian
broadcaster Mediaset, a prospect that would quash the
chances of Orange coming closer to Italy's former monopoly.
"I have no preconceived idea about a potential
Mediaset-Telecom Italia merger," de Puyfontaine said.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Additional reporting from Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David
Holmes)