PARIS Feb 23 French telecoms group Orange reported a 1.3 percent increase of its yearly core operating profit on Thursday, helped by a strong sales momentum in Spain and a reduction in labour expenses.

Orange's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 12.68 billion euros ($13.4 billion) in 2016, from 12.52 billion euros a year earlier on a comparable basis.

That result was in line with a Reuters poll average of 12.64 billion euros.

Group revenues rose by 0.6 percent to 40.92 billion euros. Orange also said it would increase its dividend per share in 2017 by 0.5 euros to 0.65 euros.

