PARIS Feb 23 French telecoms group Orange
reported a 1.3 percent increase of its yearly core
operating profit on Thursday, helped by a strong sales momentum
in Spain and a reduction in labour expenses.
Orange's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 12.68 billion euros ($13.4
billion) in 2016, from 12.52 billion euros a year earlier on a
comparable basis.
That result was in line with a Reuters poll average of 12.64
billion euros.
Group revenues rose by 0.6 percent to 40.92 billion euros.
Orange also said it would increase its dividend per share in
2017 by 0.5 euros to 0.65 euros.
($1 = 0.9473 euros)
