PARIS, July 25 Orange posted an 8.4
percent drop in second-quarter operating profit that matched
analysts' forecasts as cost cuts blunted falling sales in its
home market of France caused by a low-cost mobile rival.
Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator by sales also
disclosed that it faced 2.14 billion euro ($2.83 billion)
payment to tax authorities in September as a result of an
ongoing legal cas that it said it would soon appeal.
Second-quarter sales fell 4.8 percent on a comparable basis
to 10.32 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.4 percent to 3.29
billion euros.
Analysts were expecting sales of 10.33 billion euros and
(EBITDA) of 3.29 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll of 8
analysts.
The group also confirmed its annual dividend and operating
cash flow targets.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)