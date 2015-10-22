PARIS Oct 22 Orange posted higher third-quarter sales and core profit for the first time since 2009 helped by stronger results in its key market of France, prompting it to raise its annual profit target on Thursday.

Europe's fourth-largest telecom operator by sales said restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would reach at least 12.3 billion euros ($13.9 billion) this year, compared with an earlier goal of 11.9 to 12.1 billion.

Quarterly sales rose 0.5 percent on a comparable basis to 10.28 billion euros, compared with analysts' average estimate of 10.22 billion, according to a company-provided consensus.

Restated EBITDA rose 1.1 percent on a comparable basis to 3.56 billion euros, compared with the average estimate of 3.56 billion. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)