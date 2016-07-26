Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
PARIS, July 26 France's Orange reported a 0.6 percent decline of its first-half core operating profit to 5.913 billion euros ($6.51 billion), as heavy promotions in the French mobile market continued to weigh on profitability.
* Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Orange's core operating profit to amount to 5.910 billion euros.
* First-half group revenue grew by 0.3 percent to 20.079 billion euros, helped by a strong performance of the Spanish market.
* The group's second-quarter core operating profit grew by 0.1 percent to 3.344 billion euros, while revenue was stable at 10.070 billion euros.
* Orange confirmed its full-year targets, including a higher core operating profit in 2016 than in 2015. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.