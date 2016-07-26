PARIS, July 26 France's Orange reported a 0.6 percent decline of its first-half core operating profit to 5.913 billion euros ($6.51 billion), as heavy promotions in the French mobile market continued to weigh on profitability.

* Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Orange's core operating profit to amount to 5.910 billion euros.

* First-half group revenue grew by 0.3 percent to 20.079 billion euros, helped by a strong performance of the Spanish market.

* The group's second-quarter core operating profit grew by 0.1 percent to 3.344 billion euros, while revenue was stable at 10.070 billion euros.

* Orange confirmed its full-year targets, including a higher core operating profit in 2016 than in 2015. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)