PARIS Oct 25 French telecoms operator Orange
reported a quarterly core operating profit that beat
expectactions on Tuesday, as strong sales growth in Spain offset
declining revenue at home, where fierce competition in the
mobile market continued to trim margins.
Third-quarter restated earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 1.6 percent on a
comparable basis to 3.60 billion euros ($3.92 billion), slightly
above a Reuters poll of 3.58 billion euros.
Revenue over the period rose 0.8 percent to 10.32 billion
euros, above a Reuters poll of 10.25 billion euros. Orange
confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Michel Rose)