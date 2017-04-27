BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
PARIS, April 27 French telecoms network operator Orange said first-quarter core operating profit rose by 2 percent on a comparable basis, helped by higher revenues from Spain and Poland.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.598 billion euros ($2.83 billion) over the first three months of the year.
Sales in France, Orange's number one market, showed signs of stabilisation, with revenues dipping 0.1 percent over the period to 4.427 billion euros.
The former monopoly confirmed all its 2017 targets.
($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.