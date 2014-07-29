PARIS, July 29 France's largest telecom
operator, Orange, will not carry Netflix's
service on its roughly 10 million set-top boxes when the
streaming video launches this fall, Chief Executive Stephane
Richard said on Tuesday.
"I've decided that we will not market Netflix when it
launches here," Richard said on BFM Radio, adding that Orange
could alter that stance later.
Netflix is planning to expand into Germany, France, Austria,
Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg in September, taking its
international addressable market to more than 180 million
broadband households - double the current U.S. market.
The video streaming company has been in talks with Orange
and other internet service providers in France in recent months,
but has so far been unable to agree to commercial terms to
market Netflix to French customers directly on their televisions
as opposed to simply online or via the web app.
