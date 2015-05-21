BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing
PARIS May 21 Orange boss Stephane Richard was placed under formal investigation over allegations of complicity in the misuse of public funds in a long-running legal case, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
In 2013, Richard was already placed under investigation for alleged abuse of influence regarding the 2008 award of 403 million euros ($448.58 million) to French businessman Bernard Tapie while Richard was head of cabinet of then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund.
BRUSSELS, May 12 The European Union and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels next week to discuss threats to aviation and no further measures concerning a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones will be announced for now, an EU official said.