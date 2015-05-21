PARIS May 21 Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard on Thursday firmly denied allegations of complicity in the misuse of public funds regarding the long-running Tapie affair.

Richard was placed under formal investigation regarding the case, a judicial source told Reuters.

In 2013, Richard was already placed under investigation for alleged abuse of influence regarding the 2008 award of 403 million euros ($448.58 million) to French businessman Bernard Tapie while Richard was head of cabinet of then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Noelle Mennella, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by John Irish)