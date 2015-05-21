PARIS May 21 Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard on Thursday firmly denied allegations of
complicity in the misuse of public funds regarding the
long-running Tapie affair.
Richard was placed under formal investigation regarding the
case, a judicial source told Reuters.
In 2013, Richard was already placed under investigation for
alleged abuse of influence regarding the 2008 award of 403
million euros ($448.58 million) to French businessman Bernard
Tapie while Richard was head of cabinet of then Finance Minister
Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Noelle Mennella, writing by Astrid Wendlandt,
