MADRID Aug 7 French telecom group Orange said on Friday its Spanish unit would raise the price of mobile and fixed-line bundles from next month, following similar moves by competitors Telefonica and Vodafone .

It will raise its Kangaroo Savings and Kangaroo No Limits tariffs by two euros a month from the end of September while at the same time increasing the data allowance by 500Mb, a company spokesman said.

Orange completed a $3.8 billion takeover of Spain's Jazztel in June, reducing the main players in the Spanish telecoms market to three and ending a six-year period of falling prices in the Spanish mobile phone market.

Orange said it was adapting its services to the greater data capacity requirements of smartphones due to the growth of 4G services.

Telefonica last week raised its 2015 revenue forecast after reporting strong second-quarter results, saying its problematic home market was beginning to return to growth.

Telefonica said price hikes implemented in May translated into a long-awaited "revenue stabilisation" towards the end of the quarter and that it expected Spanish revenue to rise in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)