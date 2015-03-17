(Recasts, adds details)
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 17 France's Orange will
plough 15 billion euros ($15.9 billion) into upgrading networks
until 2018 to differentiate itself from rivals in a price war in
its domestic market.
Orange, Europe's fifth-largest telecom operator by market
value, also said that it would take until 2018 for its sales and
core operating profit to exceed 2014 levels.
The investment push, much of which will go into fibre
broadband in France, follows similar moves by Deutsche Telekom
and Britain's Vodafone, which leads the pack
with its 19 billion pound ($28.1 billion), two-year investment
plan dubbed Project Spring.
"We want to clearly set ourselves apart from others by
offering customers better connectivity," said Chief Executive
Stephane Richard as he unveiled a 2020 strategy plan.
In France, Orange is still coping with the fall-out from the
entry of low-cost player Iliad into the mobile market in
2012, which sent prices down by more than a third and left
rivals Numericable-SFR and Bouygues Telecom
scrambling to revise their own offers.
To help it attract customers who are willing to pay more,
Orange plans to triple its investment in fibre broadband by 2020
to connect 12 million homes by 2018 and 20 million by 2022.
Orange is aiming to triple average data speeds on mobile and
fixed lines by the end of 2018.
CEO Richard said he thought the low point for group sales
would come next year, while earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) would bottom out this
year.
"Our revenues have been falling for five years. We've been
through a major re-set in France and the impact is still being
felt, although most of our customers have passed over to the
lower prices," he said.
Orange pledged to pay a dividend of at least 0.60 euros per
share from 2015 to 2018, unchanged from 2014 levels, adding that
the payout could increase if operating profit was better than
expected.
Orange's dividend yield is 3.9 percent compared with 4.1
percent for the European stock index overall, while
Telefonica and Vodafone both offer 5.5 percent yields.
Deutsche Telekom's dividend yield stands at 2.9 percent but
it has said its dividend will rise in the coming years.
Orange will also keep up its cost cutting with a further 3
billion euros in gross savings targeted through 2018, on par
with an earlier plan that was lauded by investors.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
($1 = 0.6763 pounds)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Astrid Wendlandt and Keith Weir)