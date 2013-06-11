PARIS, June 11 A French prosecutor decided on
Tuesday to hold Orange CEO Stephane Richard for further
questioning about his role in a 285 million euro ($376 million)
payout made to businessman Bernard Tapie, a source close to the
investigation said.
Richard has been held since Monday morning and judges have
until early on Wednesday to decide whether he is put under
formal investigation.
French authorities are investigating the government's
decision in 2008 to award Tapie damages as part of his battle
with now-defunct bank Credit Lyonnais over the 1993 sale of his
stake in sports clothing firm Adidas.
At the time, Richard was chief of staff to then Finance
Minister Christine Lagarde, who is now the head of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Richard has denied any wrongdoing.
French magistrates decided last month not to place Lagarde
under formal investigation over her role in the payout made to
Tapie, a supporter of Nicolas Sarkozy, France's president at the
time the payment was made.
She was instead given the status of a "supervised witness"
after two days of questioning on her decision to use arbitration
to settle a legal battle between the state and Tapie.
Richard's contract at Orange - 27-percent owned by the
government which also appoints its chief executive - is up for
renewal next year.