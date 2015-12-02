(Corrects Reuters instrument code in first paragraph)

PARIS Dec 2 French telecoms group Orange reaffirmed on Wednesday that it has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia and that it has not begun any discussions with the Italian telecoms operator.

"Contrary to certain rumours in the press and other speculation, Orange affirms that it has not started discussions with Telecom Italia and that there is no plan for a tie-up," an Orange spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Orange had hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to assess the merits of doing a deal with other network operators in Europe, including Telecom Italia.

One source said Orange had yet to approach Telecom Italia but could do next year once it had decided its strategy with the help of its advisers as European telecoms markets converge. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus and David Goodman)