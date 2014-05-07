MADRID May 7 French telecoms group Orange
on Wednesday said it had filed two complaints with the
Spanish authorities against former local giant Telefonica
for breaching competition rules.
Orange said in a statement that Telefonica's latest
commercial deal which transfers for free clients with a 10 Mbps
internet contract to a fibre optic package including TV content
made it impossible for competitors to replicate the offer
without supporting negative margins.
Under current rules Telefonica, a former monopoly which
rents its copper network to competitors, is obliged to make it
possible for them to replicate offers which include internet
connexions below 30 Mbps.
Orange filed a second complaint about the lack of
maintenance of the network and a drop in service quality.
The French group also urged the antitrust authorities to
veto or seek important remedies ensuring fair competition for
Telefonica's proposed takeover of Digital+, the pay-TV unit of
Prisa.
The deal would give Telefonica a 80 percent market share of
pay-TV content in Spain.
Telefonica declined to comment.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Louise Heavens)