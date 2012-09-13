BRUSSELS, Sept 13 EU antitrust regulators are
set to object to Hutchison 3G's 1.3 billion euro ($1.68 billion)
bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria despite an
offer by Hutchison to let rivals use its mobile network to boost
competition, a source said on Thursday.
The European Commission, which has been examining the deal
since June, is worried that a takeover would cut the number of
telecoms operators in Austria to three from four and could lead
to higher consumer prices.
Hutchison, Austria's third-largest mobile operator and a
unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Hong
Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, offered the concession last month.
The EU executive subsequently sought feedback from rivals and
other third parties.
"The Commission is expected to send a statement of
objections to Hutchison shortly," said the source, who is
familiar with the situation, but declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Such documents typically set out the regulator's concerns
about the impact planned mergers would have on rivals and
consumers.