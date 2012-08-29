BRUSSELS Aug 29 European Union competition
regulators have extended the deadline to decide whether to clear
a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) bid by Hutchison 3G for France
Telecom's Orange Austria unit by three days to Nov. 30
on Wednesday.
A person familiar with the matter said respondents to a
European Commission request for feedback from third parties had
asked the EU regulator for more time due to public holidays.
Hutchison 3G, the Austrian unit of Hutchison Whampoa
which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, has proposed opening up its mobile network to new
players to allay regulatory concerns the deal would cut the
number of operators in Austria to three from four.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that
Hutchison has signed a memorandum of understanding with Liberty
Global's cable operator UPC on this issue.