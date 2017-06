HONG KONG Feb 3 Hutchison 3G, a unit of conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa, has signed an agreement to buy a 100 percent stake in Orange Austria from France Telecom and a private equity firm for 1.3 billion euros in enterprise value, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

As a second leg of the deal, Hutchison will sell select assets of Orange Austria to Telekom Austria for 390 million euros, the source added.

The source declined to be identified due to not being authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)