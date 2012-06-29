BRUSSELS, June 29 EU regulators opened an in-depth investigation into the purchase of mobile phone operator Orange Austria, a unit of France Telecom, by Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G over possible competition concerns.

Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, unveiled the takeover plan in February.

The European Commission said in a statement that the proposed acquisition could create significant competition problems by removing Orange as a competitor.

"The merger will reduce the number of network operators from four to three in Austria. Therefore, the Commission must make sure that this concentration does not lead to higher prices for end consumers," Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

The commission said it will take up to 90 days to make a final decision on the deal. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)