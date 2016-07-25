WARSAW, July 25 Polish Orange unit reported a larger than expected 87-percent year-on-year decline in its second-quarter net profit due to higher costs and continued fall in its fixed-line business, it said on Monday.

Orange Polska, Poland's largest telecoms operator, showed a net profit of 17 million zlotys ($4.3 million) on sales 4 percent lower at 2.9 billion zlotys, compared to 20 million and 2.86 billion zlotys, respectively.

The group confirmed its full-year target for core profit EBITDA at 3.15-3.3 billion zlotys after the figure fell almost 12 percent to 1.69 billion in the first half of the year.

The group also stuck to its goal of ending 2016 with its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.2. ($1 = 3.9690 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)