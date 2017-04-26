WARSAW, April 26 Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska, a unit of France's Orange , posted a net profit of 39 million zlotys ($10 million) in the first quarter, beating the expectations of analysts who expected a 15 million zloty loss.

Orange Polska's financial results published on Wednesday also showed revenue at 2.818 billion zlotys from 2.803 billion in the corresponding period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the revenue at 2.800 billion zlotys.

The company's net profit in the first quarter of last year reached 98 million zlotys.

Orange Polska has suffered due to a continued decline in its fixed-line business and increased costs of sales. The company booked an impairment loss of 1.792 billion zlotys on its fixed assets in the fourth quarter of 2016. ($1 = 3.8859 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Anna Koper)