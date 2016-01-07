WARSAW Jan 7 The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange expects charges related to its labour agreements to cut its fourth-quarter gross profit by 92 million zlotys ($23.1 million), the unit said on Thursday.

Last month, Orange Polska signed a trade union agreement, under which up to 2,050 employees may leave through a voluntary departure scheme, with up to 1,030 employees to quit this year.

The company, Poland's largest telecoms operator, said it would book 131 million worth of charges related to the agreement, lowered by 39 million in reversed charges. The charges will not effect the group's adjusted core profit EBITDA. ($1 = 3.9893 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)