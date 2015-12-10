(Adds source comments on talks)
PARIS Dec 10 France's Economy Minister said he
did not oppose in principle a consolidation of the country's
telecoms sector to three operators from four, as
state-controlled telecoms group Orange started talks
about possibly buying a stake in Bouygues Telecom.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Thursday that during a seminar with his board and executive
committee on Monday, Orange chief executive Stephane Richard had
mentioned new talks with Bouygues about the future of its
telecom unit. Orange declined to comment.
"It is a first stage, the project is on the table again,"
said the source, who added the discussions had focused on how to
overcome any objections over antitrust issues.
A deal would reduce the number of telecom firms in France
from four to three and would create a new giant that would have
a 50 percent market share in fixed and mobile.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had opposed a previous bid
by European telecoms group Altice to buy Bouygues,
saying in June it could destroy jobs and risked creating a
French operator that was "too big to fail".
Asked on Thursday whether he was still opposed to
consolidation in the French sector following reports saying
Orange was in talks with Bouygues to buy its telecom arm, Macron
took a more accommodative stance.
"I had expressed an opinion on that offer which had emerged
at the time," he said, "but I'm not religious about the subject
in general. It's not a position of principle."
French telecom firms have fought a drawn-out price war since
low-cost Iliad joined the market a few years ago.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing
by Michel Rose and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Mark Potter)