* Q2 sales, operating profit in line with consensus
* Ups annual cost cut target to 300 mln euros from 250 mln
* Sees no customer losses from Bouygues cut-price broadband
* "Very limited interest" in bid for Teliasonera's Yoigo-CFO
(Adds Yoigo quote, analyst)
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, July 29 Telecoms operator Orange's
investment in faster fibre and mobile broadband
networks in its French home market has started to pay off, as
its high-end focus insulates it from cut- price fixed plans
offered by rival Bouygues.
As France's largest carrier reported second-quarter results
in line with forecasts on Tuesday, it said that some 60 percent
of new mobile customers were signing up for high-end plans that
include 4G and that 50,000 new customers had signed up to its
fibre broadband offers, taking the total to 415,000.
Orange shares are up about 30 percent so far this year, the
biggest gainers among Europe's large-cap telecom firms, as
investors bet on its recovery from a French price war touched
off by low-cost player Iliad's entry to the mobile
market in 2012 as well as possible consolidation.
Bouygues took the price battle to the fixed broadband market
this March with a TV, Internet and fixed-line phone bundle at
19.99 euros ($26.9) a month, a move that analysts said risked
hurting Orange since it has the largest fixed client base.
"Our strategy is to migrate people to fibre broadband since
afterwards they will not want to downgrade to a slower service
even it costs a few euros less per month," Orange Chief
Financial Officer Gervais said on Tuesday.
Asked about the effect of Bouygues' cheaper broadband
offers, Pellissier said Orange had not lost any customers and
that the market was polarising into high- and low-end services,
much like what has already happened in mobile.
"We have the best mobile network in France and that attracts
the premium customers," Pellissier said.
Investment in networks rose to 1.34 billion euros in the
second quarter, or 13.7 percent of revenue compared with 12.7
percent a year earlier.
To cope with tough competition and falling prices across its
major markets of France, Spain and Poland, Orange has been
cutting costs on everything from marketing to office space. It
pledged to keep up the effort and upped its annual cost-cutting
target to 300 million euros from an earlier goal of 250 million
euros.
"Overall Orange figures for Q2 look solid and performance
from the cost-cutting side enabled the company to offset what
are still quite tough conditions in some of the markets where it
operates," Espirito Santo analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Shares in Orange, a former monopoly which is 27 percent
owned by the state, rose 1.6 percent when the market opened
before falling back to be flat in mid-morning trade.
CONSOLIDATION STILL POSSIBLE
Orange called off talks toward a possible bid for
third-place mobile operator Bouygues in early July, saying the
conditions were not met for a deal.
But Chief Executive Stephane Richard told BFM Radio that
mobile consolidation in France was still possible down the road.
"It's not because the talks did not work out this time that
they cannot work out in six months or a year's time," he said.
After the Bouygues deal fell through, Richard told Reuters
Orange sees possible acquisition targets in Spain.
Orange said it had "very limited" interest in Yoigo, the
smallest mobile operator in Spain that owner Teliasonera
recently said it would consider selling.
"Things have changed in the market since two years ago when
Yoigo was last up for sale," said Pellissier, referring to a
2012 sale process that saw Orange and Vodafone submit
offers that Teliasonera rejected.
"Yoigo's market share has not grown since then; its customer
churn is high," said Pellissier.
Orange reiterated its annual profit and debt targets on
Tuesday after it stabilised its margins in the second quarter,
helped by cost cuts and smaller sales declines in France and
Poland than a year ago.
It posted second-quarter sales of 9.79 billion euros and
restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.12 billion.
($1 = 0.7443 Euros)
(Editing by James Regan and Andrew Callus)